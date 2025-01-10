Elon Musk endorses Germany's far-right AfD in wide-ranging online chat

Berlin, Germany - US billionaire Elon Musk , a close adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump , again voiced his strong endorsement of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in a live talk with AfD politician Alice Weidel on Thursday evening.

"Only AfD can save Germany. End of story. And people really need to get behind the AfD, otherwise things are going to get very, very much worse in Germany," Musk said.

Musk had previously endorsed the AfD in a post on X, the social media platform he owns, and in an opinion column in Germany's Welt newspaper.

Musk's comments have drawn outrage from many other German politicians, who consider the AfD beyond the political mainstream.

The billionaire's campaigning on behalf of the AfD, along with insults he has lobbed at other German politicians, has led critics to accuse him of trying to use his influence to interfere in German politics ahead of the upcoming February 23 nationwide election.

During the wide-ranging conversation, which lasted more than an hour, Weidel denounced former German chancellor Angela Merkel, attacked Germany's migration policy, claimed that Germany's once-lauded education system has been reduced to only teaching left-wing propaganda about gender, and blamed Muslim immigrants for what she said was a major increase in crime.

Musk said he is a major proponent of renewable energy, but called the German decision to shut down nuclear power plants "tragic" and said that Germany should instead reverse course and increase production of atomic energy.

Musk, whose electric carmaker Tesla has a major plant in Germany located just outside of Berlin, joined Weidel in railing against what he described as Germany's bloated government bureaucracy and high taxes.

Musk said that Tesla's applications for permits to build the factory were more than 25,000 pages long and had to be submitted in paper form, with multiple copies. He also said that an official had to stamp every page of the voluminous documents by hand.