Marjorie Taylor Greene urges DOJ to investigate Democrat-affiliated Tesla protests

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is urging the Department of Justice to investigate a wave of "domestic terrorism" aimed at billionaire Elon Musk and his Tesla car company.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) recently sent a letter to the Justice Department demanding an investigation into "terrorist" attacks against Elon Musk and Tesla. © Collage: David GANNON / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, MTG and members of a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) subcommittee she heads penned a letter to US Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI director Kash Patel to request "a thorough investigation" into "organized attacks" against Musk and his company.

Greene suggested groups "like Antifa, known for their history of domestic terrorism," were behind the attacks, which include "vandalism, arson, and other acts of violence."

She went on to say reports have linked other Democrat-affiliated non-governmental organizations to these acts of "extremism," which she claimed "receive a significant amount of funding from ActBlue, a Democrat super PAC."

"The American public deserves transparency and assurance that their tax dollars are not being used to fund domestic political terrorism," the letter added.