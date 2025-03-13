Marjorie Taylor Greene urges DOJ to investigate Democrat-affiliated Tesla protests
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is urging the Department of Justice to investigate a wave of "domestic terrorism" aimed at billionaire Elon Musk and his Tesla car company.
On Wednesday, MTG and members of a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) subcommittee she heads penned a letter to US Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI director Kash Patel to request "a thorough investigation" into "organized attacks" against Musk and his company.
Greene suggested groups "like Antifa, known for their history of domestic terrorism," were behind the attacks, which include "vandalism, arson, and other acts of violence."
She went on to say reports have linked other Democrat-affiliated non-governmental organizations to these acts of "extremism," which she claimed "receive a significant amount of funding from ActBlue, a Democrat super PAC."
"The American public deserves transparency and assurance that their tax dollars are not being used to fund domestic political terrorism," the letter added.
Is there any truth to Marjorie Taylor Greene's claims?
According to Axios, #TeslaTakedown protests have been sparking across the country, and while largely peaceful, Musk and MAGA Republicans have been insisting the movement and Democrats are behind some isolated instances of vandalism and violence.
They have yet to provide evidence for their claims.
In a statement, organizers described it as "a nonviolent grassroots protest movement."
"We oppose violence and destruction of property. Peaceful protest is not domestic terrorism," the statement added. "They are trying to intimidate us. We will not let them succeed."
Cover photo: Collage: David GANNON / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP