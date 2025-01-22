Elon Musk admits to cheating at video games – and claims everybody does it

Washington DC - As Elon Musk continues to face immense criticism for faking his supposed gaming skills, he has admitted that he got some help to create the illusion.

Billionaire Elon Musk recently admitted to using a banned act of account boosting to achieve the top positions on several video game leaderboards. © CHRISTOPHER FURLONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a recent video, gamer NikoWrex shared parts of a private conversation with Musk, in which he asked the billionaire if he has ever tried "account boosting" – the act of hiring other people to play a game to level up your character for you.

Musk responded with a "100" emoji and argued, "It's impossible to beat the players in Asia if you don't, as they do!"

The act of account boosting is heavily frowned upon in the gaming community and illegal in most games, including the popular and difficult role-playing games Path of Exile 2 (PoE2) and Diablo IV, both of which he currently holds top leaderboard positions in.

Musk has been repeatedly accused of using the practice, as live streams of him playing certain titles showed him making countless mistakes that led many to suggest he doesn't play nearly as much as he claims.

During his conversation with NikoWrex, Musk went on to claim he never intended to take credit for leveling his high-level characters and said top accounts in both games "require multiple people playing the account to win a leveling race."

When asked if he'd apologize for misleading gamers, he responded, "What would I be apologizing for?" and later described himself as "a living god of video games."