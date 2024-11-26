Grimes says Elon Musk is "unrecognizable" to her as she opens up about custody battle

Los Angeles, California - Grimes has leveled new accusations against her ex, tech mogul Elon Musk , as she continues to fight for custody of their children.

After the pair's separation, Musk is said to have denied his ex contact with their kids, which is why Grimes filed a petition in court in October 2023 to establish a parental relationship.

Now, Grimes says the billionaire is "unrecognizable" to her.

In a statement shared on X last week, the musician shed new light on her fight for custody.

"Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn't have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or iq/ strategy experience), all the while I didn't see one of my babies for 5 months," she wrote.

Grimes added in another post that she "slept and cried every minute I wasn't explicitly fighting for my kids" during their bitter legal battle.