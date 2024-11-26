Grimes says Elon Musk is "unrecognizable" to her as she opens up about custody battle
Los Angeles, California - Grimes has leveled new accusations against her ex, tech mogul Elon Musk, as she continues to fight for custody of their children.
After the pair's separation, Musk is said to have denied his ex contact with their kids, which is why Grimes filed a petition in court in October 2023 to establish a parental relationship.
Now, Grimes says the billionaire is "unrecognizable" to her.
In a statement shared on X last week, the musician shed new light on her fight for custody.
"Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn't have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or iq/ strategy experience), all the while I didn't see one of my babies for 5 months," she wrote.
Grimes added in another post that she "slept and cried every minute I wasn't explicitly fighting for my kids" during their bitter legal battle.
Grimes says she couldn't see one of her kids for months
Musk and the 36-year-old singer had an on-and-off relationship from 2018 to 2021.
Their son X Æ A-XII was born in May 2020, followed by daughter Exa Dark Sideræl in December 2021. The birth date of their third child, Techno Mechanicus, is unknown.
Grimes has now revealed that she was not allowed to see one of the children for five months and admitted that there are even more brutal details she hasn't shared – and likely never will.
"This is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors," she explained.
