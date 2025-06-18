NAACP moves to sue Musk's xAI for polluting Black communities in Memphis

Memphis, Tennessee - The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has accused Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence company xAI of polluting Black communities near its Memphis facility.

On Tuesday, the NAACP sent over an intent to sue letter accusing Elon Musk's xAI company of polluting Black communities in Memphis, Tennessee. © Collage: IMAGO / Zuma Press Wire & Allison ROBBERT / AFP

On Tuesday, the group filed an intent to sue and alleged that xAI set up 35 gas turbines at their South Memphis facility without proper permits, which have been emitting smog and carbon dioxide since their installation last year.

Per Reuters, the NAACP – represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center – claimed the turbines "have the potential to emit more than 2,000 tons of smog-forming nitrogen oxides per year and numerous other harmful pollutants, worsening Memphis' already poor air quality."

The letter further accuses the company of violating the Clean Air Act and the Shelby County Local Implementation Plan.

The pollution has sparked backlash among local communities and leaders, as Memphis has already been listed as part of the asthma capitals of the nation by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Last month, xAI finally submitted an application to acquire a permit in wake of the controversy.