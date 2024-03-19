Elon Musk defends ketamine use and dismisses investor worries

Elon Musk suggested his use of drugs benefits Tesla investors in an interview released Monday, saying he takes prescribed ketamine to treat his "negative frame of mind."

Elon Musk has said he regularly uses prescribed ketamine to escape a "negative frame of mind." © ODD ANDERSEN / AFP

The 52-year-old tycoon confirmed he takes the anesthetic – typically used for pain management and to treat depression – following reports in the US media that his drug use was spooking investors.



“Ketamine is helpful for getting one outside out of a negative frame of mind," Musk told former CNN host Don Lemon in an interview published on social media on Monday.

Asked if his ketamine use could impact investors' perceptions, Musk said: "We had the best-selling car on Earth last year. So from investors' standpoint, if there is something I'm taking, I should keep taking it."

Musk, who runs SpaceX and Tesla, and owns social media platform X, denied abusing ketamine and said he used "a small amount once every other week or something like that."

He added that he did not believe he had "extended depression" and instead used ketamine when he had a "negative chemical state."