Elon Musk defends Scott Adams' racist comments by blaming "racist" media

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk has spoken up in defense of cartoonist Scott Adams after his recent racist tirade caused hundreds of newspapers to drop his iconic Dilbert comic strip.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk (r) is defending cartoonist Scott Adams after a seemingly racist rant that resulted in hundreds of newspapers dropping his Dilbert comic. © Collage: Screenshot / YouTube / @RealCoffeewithScottAdams & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Last week, during his members-only livestreamed show Coffee With Scott Adams, the artist shamelessly pushed the idea of segregation as he described African-Americans as a "hate group," and advised other white Americans to "get the hell away from Black people."

His comments garnered immense backlash on social media, and prompted hundreds of newspapers across the US to drop Dilbert from their comics section.

But Twitter CEO Elon Musk stepped up to defend Adams' comments.

Twitter account Monitoring Bias shared the story and labeled Adams "a racist."

This led Musk to chime in to counter the user's statement in the replies: "the media is racist."

"For a *very* long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they're racist against whites and Asians," the Tesla CEO explained.

"Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America," Musk added. "Maybe they can try not being racist."

When another user weighed in to argue that Adams' comments "weren't good" but contained "an element of truth," Musk responded "Exactly."