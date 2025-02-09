Elon Musk directly addresses TikTok takeover speculation

Berlin, Germany - Far-right billionaire Elon Musk said he has no interest in acquiring TikTok's US operations, ending speculation that Donald Trump's close ally might take over the platform.

Elon Musk said he wasn't interested in taking over TikTok's operations in the US. © REUTERS

"I've not put in a bid for TikTok and I don't have any plans for what I would do if I had TikTok," said Musk via videolink at a German forum in late January. The comments were released on Saturday.

TikTok is facing down a US law that ordered the company broken off from its Chinese owner ByteDance or otherwise be banned in the US over vague "national security" concerns.

In one of his first acts in office, Trump ordered a pause on enforcing the law that should have seen TikTok effectively made illegal in the country a day before he took office for a second term.

Soon after, Trump said he would be open to Musk buying the platform.

The world's wealthiest man, however, said he wasn't particularly interested.

"I don't use TikTok personally, so, you know, I'm not that familiar with it," he said. "I'm not champing at the bit to acquire TikTok."

Musk bought social media giant Twitter, which he renamed X, for $44 billion in 2022, insisting he was doing so in order to safeguard "free speech." Since his takeover, hate speech and disinformation have increased on the platform.