Trump reveals whether Elon Musk is willing to buy TikTok

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would be open to tech billionaire Elon Musk – the owner of social media platform X – buying Chinese-owned app TikTok .

Donald Trump (r.) said Tuesday he would be open to tech billionaire Elon Musk – the owner of social media platform X – buying Chinese-owned app TikTok. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP

"I would be if he wanted to buy it," Trump told reporters when asked if he was open to Musk, the world's richest man and the head of a budget-cutting initiative in the new administration, acquiring the video-sharing platform.

TikTok is facing a US law that ordered the company to divest from its Chinese owner ByteDance or be banned in the US.

In one of his first acts in office, Trump ordered a pause on enforcing the law that should have seen TikTok effectively made illegal in the country on Sunday, a day before he took office for a second term.

The executive order directed his attorney general to delay the implementation of the law for 75 days.

To save the company's US operations, Trump on Monday also floated the idea of a 50-50 partnership between "the United States" and its Chinese owner ByteDance, though he did not provide details on how this could be achieved.

The TikTok ban passed due to concerns that the Chinese government could exploit the app to spy on Americans or covertly influence US public opinion through data collection and content manipulation.