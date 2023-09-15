Elon Musk gets shredded by Ice Cube with dumpster fire meme battle

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk recently made the mistake of making gangster rapper Ice Cube the subject of one his corny memes, which didn't end well for the billionaire.

Elon Musk (r.) caught fire from musician Ice Cube after the tech mogul shared a meme on social media poking fun of the rapper. © Collage: Rich Polk & Nathan Howard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

This meme battle ended up being a dumpster fire – literally.

On Thursday, the Tesla CEO randomly shared a meme on social media that had a photo of the rapper on the left, next to an image of a glass of water on the right.

"Remember Ice Cube? This is him now, feel old yet?" a caption included with the meme reads.

The cheesy quip, which some described as a corny "dad joke," left some users confused, as they couldn't tell if the meme was a play on the rapper's name, a negative comment about his "melted" career, a jab at his age, or a dig at all.

One thing is for certain: the hip hop legend didn't find it very funny, and clapped right back.