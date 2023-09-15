Elon Musk gets shredded by Ice Cube with dumpster fire meme battle
San Francisco, California - Elon Musk recently made the mistake of making gangster rapper Ice Cube the subject of one his corny memes, which didn't end well for the billionaire.
This meme battle ended up being a dumpster fire – literally.
On Thursday, the Tesla CEO randomly shared a meme on social media that had a photo of the rapper on the left, next to an image of a glass of water on the right.
"Remember Ice Cube? This is him now, feel old yet?" a caption included with the meme reads.
The cheesy quip, which some described as a corny "dad joke," left some users confused, as they couldn't tell if the meme was a play on the rapper's name, a negative comment about his "melted" career, a jab at his age, or a dig at all.
One thing is for certain: the hip hop legend didn't find it very funny, and clapped right back.
Ice Cube ups the ante in meme battle with Elon Musk
Ice Cube posted a meme of his own in response, which included an image of the iconic Twitter bird logo on the left next to an image of a dumpster on fire, an obvious dig at Musk's takeover and recent rebranding of the platform to X.
"Remember Twitter?" the caption read. "This it now, feel stupid yet?"
It's only added to the criticism Musk has faced for executive choices he's made as the platform's CEO, which many say have made the platform worse.
Oddly enough, controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who is currently under criminal investigation for sex trafficking and rape charges, commented, "Icecube keeps it real <3."
Cover photo: Collage: Rich Polk & Nathan Howard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP