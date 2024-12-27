Trump seemingly posts private message to Elon Musk revealing Bill Gates meeting

Palm Beach, Florida - In a bizarre social media post, Donald Trump has revealed that Microsoft founder Bill Gates wants to have a meeting, and the president-elect seemingly wants Elon Musk to be there.

On Thursday, Trump shared a post to his Truth Social platform that appeared to be a message initially meant for Musk.

"Where are you? When are you coming to the 'Center of the Universe,' Mar-a-Lago?" Trump wrote. "Bill Gates asked to come, tonight.

"We miss you and X!" he added, likely referring to Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii. "New Year's Eve is going to be AMAZING!!! DJT."

A source recently told CNN that Gates has reached out to Trump for a meeting, but nothing official has been scheduled. The two had also met after his 2016 election win.

In recent weeks, a number of tech CEOs, including Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, have met with the president-elect in an effort to curry his favor as he returns to the White House.