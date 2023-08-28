Elon Musk heckled during surprise appearance at video game tournament

Inglewood, California - Billionaire Elon Musk attended a recent video game tournament, but his surprise appearance wasn't met with less than a warm response.

Elon Musk attended a video game tournament where he was met with boos and chants of "Bring back Twitter!" © JOEL SAGET / AFP

On Saturday, Musk popped up at the Valorant World Championship Final at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California.

As a camera filming the event caught him watching with one of his nine children, the crowd erupted in loud boos.

The broadcast feed cut back to the game with the commentators attempting to move past it, but to no avail. The boos continued, and the crowd began chanting: "Bring back Twitter!"

A clip of the incident being shared around social media has gone viral, with one reaching over seven million viewers.

Musk bought Twitter last October, and has since made major changes to the platform that have been met with massive criticism.

Most recently, he has been working to rebrand the company with the new name X, also tossing away the iconic blue bird logo, which has garnered massive backlash, especially from longtime users.

Critics have described the new name as generic, with many who argue that Twitter has become a staple of the internet and pop culture resenting the rebrand.