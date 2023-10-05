Elon Musk introduces major change to articles posted on X

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk has stripped headlines from news articles shared by users on X , in a move likely to further worsen relations with media groups.

Elon Musk's X no longer displays headlines in links to news articles posted to the platform. © Collage: Chris Delmas & Mandel NGAN / AFP

The tycoon has long railed against the "legacy media" and claims X, formerly Twitter, is a better source of information.



However, he said the latest change was for "aesthetic" reasons – news and other links now appear only as pictures with no accompanying text.

Musk took over Twitter last year in a $44 billion deal and has since renamed it X, sacked thousands of staff and drawn criticism for allowing banned conspiracy theorists and extremists back on the platform, sending advertisers fleeing.

He has also banned – then reinstated – various journalists with mainstream outlets including the Washington Post and CNN, as well as appearing to delay posts from accounts including the New York Times.

Some media groups have stopped posting to X altogether.