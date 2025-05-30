Elon Musk recruits Stephen Miller's wife for new role as he exits White House

Washington DC - As billionaire Elon Musk prepares to leave President Donald Trump 's administration, he is reportedly taking White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife with him, sparking wild rumors on social media.

Several sources recently told CNN that Katie Miller has left her position within the Trump administration, and one said she is now working "full-time" for Musk.

Another claimed she is currently helping the world's richest man arrange a handful of upcoming interviews to discuss everything but his abrupt exit from politics.

Miller served as a top adviser and spokesperson for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the cost-cutting agency Musk led while in the Trump administration. She had also worked for Trump in his first presidential term.

Both Miller and Musk were special government employees, which allowed them to continue working in the private sector, but their time in the administration was limited to 130 days.

Though Musk was once a prominent member of the Trump team, his relationship with the administration has soured recently, after he publicly criticized the president's proposed "beautiful" spending bill, arguing it "undermines" the work DOGE has done as it is expected to raise the nation's deficit.

Stephen Miller appeared to respond in a recent X post, claiming the bill would reduce the deficit, contradicting multiple financial analysis that say otherwise.