Elon Musk offers to impregnate Taylor Swift in skin-crawling response to endorsement
Austin, Texas - Elon Musk plumbed new depths early Wednesday morning as he offered to impregnate Taylor Swift in an apparent response to the pop star's endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
Amid the furor in the wake of the first presidential debate between Harris and Donald Trump, and not long after Swift made her bombshell announcement on Instagram, Musk made a skin-crawling offer on X.
"Fine Taylor … you win," he wrote just past midnight, ET. "I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."
Swift had given her full backing to Harris, who "fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," and expressed her admiration for vice presidential pick Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota.
Taking a direct jab at Trump's own running mate, JD Vance, the singer signed off with the iconic line: "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady" – a reference to the Ohio senator's sexist and misogynistic comments about unmarried women.
Musk's post sparked a wave of condemnation from users, who called him "weird" and "gross." The X owner was previously ridiculed last year for chiming in with some business advice for Swift before the re-release of her album 1989.
"I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform," he replied to her post back then.
The billionaire, who has long since gone full far-right, spent the rest of his night resharing racist conspiracy theories about Haitians eating pets, a new absurd talking point for Trump's campaign.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS & screenshot/Instagram/Taylor Swift