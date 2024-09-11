Elon Musk offers to impregnate Taylor Swift in skin-crawling response to endorsement

Austin, Texas - Elon Musk plumbed new depths early Wednesday morning as he offered to impregnate Taylor Swift in an apparent response to the pop star's endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

X owner Elon Musk said he would give Taylor Swift "a child" in response to the pop star's endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. © Collage: REUTERS & screenshot/Instagram/Taylor Swift

Amid the furor in the wake of the first presidential debate between Harris and Donald Trump, and not long after Swift made her bombshell announcement on Instagram, Musk made a skin-crawling offer on X.

"Fine Taylor … you win," he wrote just past midnight, ET. "I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."

Swift had given her full backing to Harris, who "fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," and expressed her admiration for vice presidential pick Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota.

Taking a direct jab at Trump's own running mate, JD Vance, the singer signed off with the iconic line: "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady" – a reference to the Ohio senator's sexist and misogynistic comments about unmarried women.

Musk's post sparked a wave of condemnation from users, who called him "weird" and "gross." The X owner was previously ridiculed last year for chiming in with some business advice for Swift before the re-release of her album 1989.

"I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform," he replied to her post back then.