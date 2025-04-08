Elon Musk slams Trump adviser Peter Navarro: "Dumber than a sack of bricks"

Washington DC - Elon Musk had some insulting things to say about trade adviser Peter Navarro recently, in yet another instance of internal fighting within President Donald Trump 's administration.

In recent social media posts, Elon Musk (r.) criticized President Donald Trump's close friend Peter Navarro after he insulted the car company Tesla. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Robin LEGRAND / AFP

On Monday, Navarro did an interview with CNBC in which he alleged that Musk's electric car company, Tesla, uses foreign parts.

This would mean the company is not operating under MAGA's America first principle, which Navarro says is "bad for our economics" and "bad for our national security."

On Tuesday, Musk commented on a clip shared on X of Navarro's remarks, describing his colleague as a "moron" and the claims as "demonstrably false."

"Tesla has the most American-made cars. Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks," he said in another post.

The beef between the two MAGA allies comes after President Trump imposed tariffs on dozens of countries, sparking trade wars, tension with allies, and drops in markets worldwide.

Navarro is a longtime ally of Trump who worked in the president's first administration. Last year, he served four months in federal prison after he was convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House committee that investigated the January 6 Capitol riots.

Right after his release from prison, Trump gave Navarro a job in his new administration.

Musk, on the other hand, has caused a stir since Trump got re-elected, as he has clashed with members of the administration and sparked widespread backlash as head of the made-up Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

A recent report claimed Musk could soon be removed from his political role, but a Trump official has called the claim "garbage."