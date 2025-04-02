Trump reportedly tells inner circle Musk is stepping away from political role

Washington DC - Elon Musk 's rise as President Donald Trump 's all-powerful wingman was as rapid and unstoppable as one of his SpaceX rockets. But reports Wednesday are fueling speculation that the billionaire's political career may be coming back to Earth.

Reports on Wednesday claimed that President Donald Trump (r.) has been telling his inner circle that Elon Musk could step away from his unprecedented role in the administration. © REUTERS

Politico and ABC News quoted unnamed sources saying Musk could step away from an unprecedented role in which he is spearheading brutal cuts to US government services and has emerged only second to Trump as the face of the administration.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called Politico's report "garbage." Another spokesman, Harrison Fields, said Politico is a "tabloid paper that would rather run fake news for clicks than real reporting."

However, there has been speculation from day one over how long Musk can maintain his extraordinary position, one that has seen him get so close to Trump that critics dub him the "co-president."

For two months, the world's richest person has overseen an ideologically driven crusade by the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. While DOGE aims ostensibly to save money, Musk has triggered widespread alarm by crippling US foreign aid programs and scientific research almost overnight.

And his prominence inside the White House has reportedly created friction in Trump's inner circle.

Not only was the South Africa-born tech mogul given a leading voice at a much-publicized cabinet meeting – despite having no official cabinet position – but he regularly appears with Trump in the Oval Office and flies with the president on weekends to his Florida golf resort.

Trump hinted at a gradual break-up this week, telling reporters that "at some point Elon's going to want to go back to his company."

"He wants to. I'd keep him as long as I could keep him," Trump said.