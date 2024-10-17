Elon Musk stumps for Donald Trump in key swing state – sans Trump

Folsom, Pennsylvania - Elon Musk warned Thursday that the "fate of Western civilization" depends on Donald Trump returning to office as the tech billionaire launched five nights of campaign events for the White House candidate in the key swing state of Pennsylvania.

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk participates in a town hall-style meeting to promote early and absentee voting at Ridley High School on Thursday in Folsom, Pennsylvania. © Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has emerged as a major voice in US politics but is accused of turning the social media platform Twitter, now known as X, into a megaphone for right-wing conspiracy theories since acquiring it in 2022.



"I can't emphasize enough that Pennsylvania is, I think, the lynchpin in this election," he said at a town hall event in Folsom, on the outskirts of Philadelphia.

"And this election, I think, is going to decide the fate of America and, along with the fate of America, the fate of Western civilization."

Musk, the world's richest man, announced that his events would be free to attend for anyone who had voted early in the presidential election and signed a petition "supporting free speech & right to bear arms."

Trump is in a knife-edge election against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, less than three weeks ahead of Election Day.

Musk, who endorsed Trump in July, is one of the Biden administration's fiercest critics and frequently spreads far-right misinformation about undocumented immigrants and voter fraud.

Describing himself as "pro-immigrant," Musk spent much of his opening night in Pennsylvania complaining about crime and border security, saying the southern frontier "looks like World War Z, okay – it's like zombie apocalypse."