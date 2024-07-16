Trump shooting conspiracy theories and falsehoods spread rapidly on X

San Francisco, California - Conspiracy theories about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump received tens of millions of views on X , researchers said Tuesday, highlighting the potential for extreme falsehoods to go viral on the Elon Musk -owned platform.

Conspiracy theories about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump received tens of millions of views on X, researchers said Tuesday. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The social media site, formerly named Twitter, was flooded with unsubstantiated claims soon after the shooting Saturday at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which left one spectator dead and a bloodied Trump injured in the ear.

Those included unfounded assertions that the assassination attempt had been "staged" or an "inside job," while fingers were pointed at imaginary culprits such as Jews and the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

The conspiracy theories were viewed over 215 million times on X, the watchdog Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) said after analyzing a sample of 100 popular posts.

A majority of the posts did not carry a "Community Note," a crowd-sourced moderation tool that Musk has promoted as the way for users to add context to the tweets, CCDH added.

In the first 24 hours alone, unsubstantiated narratives around the incident amassed more than 100 million views on X, according to the nonprofit research group Institute for Strategic Dialogue.

X did not respond to a request for comment.

Internet hoaxers also falsely identified several people as the shooter – including Italian sports journalist Marco Violi, anti-Trump protester Maxwell Yearick, and comedian Sam Hyde, AFP's fact-checkers reported.

Federal investigators have identified the shooter, who was killed on the scene, as Thomas Matthew Crooks of Pennsylvania.