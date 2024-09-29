Elon Musk's super PAC pitches Trump to young male voters: "American bada**"

Austin, Texas - The political action committee (PAC) Elon Musk has co-founded to help Donald Trump with his bid for re-election recently launched a campaign ad targeting politically withdrawn young men

A super PAC funded by Elon Musk has begun airing an ad trying to convince young men to vote for Donald Trump by describing him as an "American badass." © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Kirsty Wigglesworth / POOL / AFP

The America PAC has recently been airing a 15-second clip on multiple social media platforms, which parrots Trump's argument that if his Democratic rival Kamala Harris wins the race, she will destroy the country.

"If you sit this election out, Kamala and the crazies will win," a narrator states, alongside an image of an unkempt young man on a couch with a TV remote in one hand and a slice of pizza in the other.

"That means you'll get stuck with higher costs, and more illegals invading our country," the ad continues.

"Trump is the American bada** who'll stop this nonsense," the narrator adds. "Vote for Trump, and save America!"