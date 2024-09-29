Elon Musk's super PAC pitches Trump to young male voters: "American bada**"
Austin, Texas - The political action committee (PAC) Elon Musk has co-founded to help Donald Trump with his bid for re-election recently launched a campaign ad targeting politically withdrawn young men
The America PAC has recently been airing a 15-second clip on multiple social media platforms, which parrots Trump's argument that if his Democratic rival Kamala Harris wins the race, she will destroy the country.
"If you sit this election out, Kamala and the crazies will win," a narrator states, alongside an image of an unkempt young man on a couch with a TV remote in one hand and a slice of pizza in the other.
"That means you'll get stuck with higher costs, and more illegals invading our country," the ad continues.
"Trump is the American bada** who'll stop this nonsense," the narrator adds. "Vote for Trump, and save America!"
Musk continues to financially back Trump's re-election bid
Back in July, Musk endorsed Trump after the former president survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally and committed to providing millions of dollars every month to the PAC until the November election.
The ad comes as polls in recent years have found that white men, in particular, are more inclined to favor Republicans, but young white men are voting in far fewer numbers than their female counterparts.
According to Open Secrets, the PAC has spent over $61 million, with nearly $33 million being spent to support Trump and $29 million on opposing Harris.
