Trump's campaign reportedly got Musk to do his bidding in Vance dossier X scandal!

Butler, Pennsylvania - A recent report claims Donald Trump and his presidential campaign colluded with X CEO Elon Musk to scrub his platform of the release of the JD Vance dossier.

Donald Trump's campaign reportedly worked with Elon Musk (l.) to have the controversial JD Vance dossier scrubbed from his X platform last month. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, Musk, who is "obsessive, almost manic" about Trump winning the election, has been speaking with the Republican candidate and his campaign "multiple times a week."

One notable conversation included the campaign working with Musk to block the spread of a dossier about Trump's running mate, which was obtained by Iranian hackers, and released to the public by journalist Ken Klippenstein last month.

Links to Klippenstein's Substack, which included a download of the dossier, were quickly scrubbed from X, and Klippenstein was banned from the platform.

In a statement, the platform explained the link violated rules regarding "posting unredacted private personal information," as the dossier contained Vance's address and part of his social security number, which Klippenstein did not redact.

But news of Musk's collusion with the campaign to suppress the document has now become the story.