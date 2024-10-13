Trump's campaign reportedly got Musk to do his bidding in Vance dossier X scandal!
Butler, Pennsylvania - A recent report claims Donald Trump and his presidential campaign colluded with X CEO Elon Musk to scrub his platform of the release of the JD Vance dossier.
According to The New York Times, Musk, who is "obsessive, almost manic" about Trump winning the election, has been speaking with the Republican candidate and his campaign "multiple times a week."
One notable conversation included the campaign working with Musk to block the spread of a dossier about Trump's running mate, which was obtained by Iranian hackers, and released to the public by journalist Ken Klippenstein last month.
Links to Klippenstein's Substack, which included a download of the dossier, were quickly scrubbed from X, and Klippenstein was banned from the platform.
In a statement, the platform explained the link violated rules regarding "posting unredacted private personal information," as the dossier contained Vance's address and part of his social security number, which Klippenstein did not redact.
But news of Musk's collusion with the campaign to suppress the document has now become the story.
Elon Musk putting his thumb on the scale for Donald Trump
NYT's report comes as Musk has become an aggressive surrogate for Trump's re-election effort.
After endorsing Trump back in July, Musk has been donating millions to a super PAC he co-founded to help the campaign, and frequently shares posts on X to his more than 201 million followers pushing the former president's most violent rhetoric and unfounded claims.
Last week, Musk joined Trump on stage during a rally in Pennsylvania, in which he jumped around enthusiastically and unveiled his new "Dark MAGA" persona.
The same day that NYT published their report, Klippenstein was mysteriously reinstated to X.
In a post shared to his Substack, Klippenstein bemoaned that "the freedoms of speech and assembly" are sacred rights of every American, and described it as "a national humiliation that these rights can be curtailed by anyone with enough digits in their bank account."
He argued that it is now "clear" that Musk's purchase of Twitter, which he later renamed X, in 2022 "was always about political influence," and he is now "wielding that influence in increasingly brazen ways."
"At some point, the public needs to say enough is enough and reclaim their authority to determine what is in their interest – the public interest," Klippenstein added.
