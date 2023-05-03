Elon Musk threatens to hand off NPR's Twitter handle

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk has allegedly threatened to give away the Twitter handle for National Public Radio (NPR) after the network began boycotting his platform.

Elon Musk emailed National Public Radio (NPR) threatening to give their Twitter handle to someone else. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & piemags

Last month, NPR suspended all activity on the platform after they were dubbed "Government-funded Media" after Twitter unveiled new labels for certain accounts.

Although the label was removed, NPR's account has since remained inactive.

On Tuesday evening, NPR reported that they received a series of emails in which Musk was threatening to give their handle to another organization or person.

"So is NPR going to start posting on Twitter again, or should we reassign @NPR to another company?" Musk allegedly wrote.

The outlet along with social media experts argue that such a drastic move "poses a serious risk of impersonation and could imperil a company's reputation."

NPR pointed out in a response to Musk that Twitter's terms of service does state that "prolonged inactivity" of an account could result in removal

"Our policy is to recycle handles that are definitively dormant," Musk wrote back. "Same policy applies to all accounts. No special treatment for NPR."