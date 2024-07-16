Elon Musk to move SpaceX HQ out of California over new trans laws: "This is the final straw"

San Francisco, California - SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has vowed to move the company's headquarters out of California in protest of the state's recent string of transgender -related legislation.

Billionaire Elon Musk recently vowed to move the headquarters for his company, SpaceX, out of California over a recently passed transgender bill. © NATHAN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, Musk reshared a post on his X platform from Libs of TikTok, an extreme far-right account, regarding AB 1955, which they claimed "bans schools from making rules requiring parental notification if a child identifies as transgender."

"This is the final straw," Musk wrote as he reshared the post. "Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas."

He went on to claim that he had previously told the state's Governor Gavin Newsome, who signed the bill on Monday, that "laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children."

In another post earlier that day, Musk, who resides in California, also claimed the new bill would allow the state to "take away your kids."

Since purchasing X, formerly Twitter, in 2022, Musk has used the platform to spread conspiracy theories and other questionable content and to uplift far-right figures and ideals.

Musk, who has a transgender daughter who refuses to speak with him, has also expressed distaste for policy issues involving the LGBTQ+ community.