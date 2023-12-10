Elon Musk restores Alex Jones' X account: "The people have spoken"

San Francisco, California - X owner Elon Musk has reinstated conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to the social media platform after a poll revealed that users want him back.

Elon Musk (r) has restored Alex Jones's account on his social media platform, X, after conducting a poll that revealed users wanted him back. © Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Saturday, Musk took to X to ask his millions of followers if he should "Reinstate Alex Jones on this platform."

Overwhelmingly, the legion of Musk sycophants voted to bring back Jones, with over 70% of users voting "Yes."

"The people have spoken and so it shall be," Musk shared in a follow-up post before restoring Jones' account.

Jones' name has become synonymous with conspiracy theories, as he regularly shares unfounded claims on his popular right-wing show InfoWars.

He was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion in legal damages after families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting sued him for repeatedly claiming on the show that the incident was staged by the US government and that the victims and families were "crisis actors."

He has also propagated far-right conspiracies, such as Pizzagate, which Musk has publicly subscribed to.

Despite this, and the fact that Musk has publicly vowed not to restore Jones' account, he went on to do so anyway.