Elon Musk restores Alex Jones' X account: "The people have spoken"
San Francisco, California - X owner Elon Musk has reinstated conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to the social media platform after a poll revealed that users want him back.
On Saturday, Musk took to X to ask his millions of followers if he should "Reinstate Alex Jones on this platform."
Overwhelmingly, the legion of Musk sycophants voted to bring back Jones, with over 70% of users voting "Yes."
"The people have spoken and so it shall be," Musk shared in a follow-up post before restoring Jones' account.
Jones' name has become synonymous with conspiracy theories, as he regularly shares unfounded claims on his popular right-wing show InfoWars.
He was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion in legal damages after families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting sued him for repeatedly claiming on the show that the incident was staged by the US government and that the victims and families were "crisis actors."
He has also propagated far-right conspiracies, such as Pizzagate, which Musk has publicly subscribed to.
Despite this, and the fact that Musk has publicly vowed not to restore Jones' account, he went on to do so anyway.
Elon Musk previously vowed to keep Alex Jones off of X
Musk's overnight change in perspective on Jones comes as a shock to many, as he vowed in the past to never reinstate his account in light of Jones' false Sandy Hook claims.
"My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat," Musk said in a tweet last November.
"I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame."
But Musk and Jones have a lot in common, as both have faced criticism for publicly sharing unfounded, far-right conspiracy theories.
Most recently, Musk came under fire for sharing an antisemitic post on X, which resulted in multiple large corporations pulling their advertising from the platform.
Far-right provocateur Laura Loomer, who has recently been pushing bizarre theories about pop sensation Taylor Swift, interviewed Jones on Sunday, who argued that "the left has gone pure KKK" and vowed that "we are bringing the country back" while Loomer crooned "MAGA!"
"My whole crew has been banned for so long, I don't even know if we have the same email to log in," Jones admitted.
