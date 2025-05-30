Elon Musk's drug use while working for Trump revealed in bombshell report

Washington DC - Elon Musk has always been open about his recreational drug use, but his habits have reportedly grown far worse than he has let on.

A new report claims billionaire Elon Musk escalated his recreational drug use while campaigning and working as top advisor for President Donald Trump. © SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP

According to a new report from the New York Times, Musk was regularly using drugs – including ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms – while campaigning with Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election.

After Trump won and made Musk his top advisor and head of the Department of Government efficiency, instead of dialing back his drug use, he reportedly escalated it.

Sources told the Times that Musk was using ketamine, an anesthetic with hallucinogenic effects that can cause users to disassociate, "often, sometimes daily, and mixing it with other drugs."

Musk allegedly told people he was taking so much of the drug that it was causing issues with his bladder.

Sources also claimed the billionaire traveled around with a daily medication box, which contained a number of substances and pills, one of which was known to be Adderall.

Musk has publicly shared details of his recreational drug use in the past, insisting it was light and harmless. During an interview last year, Musk claimed he took "a small amount" of ketamine as prescribed, and noted that using too much would get in the way of his work.