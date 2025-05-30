Elon Musk's drug use while working for Trump revealed in bombshell report
Washington DC - Elon Musk has always been open about his recreational drug use, but his habits have reportedly grown far worse than he has let on.
According to a new report from the New York Times, Musk was regularly using drugs – including ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms – while campaigning with Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election.
After Trump won and made Musk his top advisor and head of the Department of Government efficiency, instead of dialing back his drug use, he reportedly escalated it.
Sources told the Times that Musk was using ketamine, an anesthetic with hallucinogenic effects that can cause users to disassociate, "often, sometimes daily, and mixing it with other drugs."
Musk allegedly told people he was taking so much of the drug that it was causing issues with his bladder.
Sources also claimed the billionaire traveled around with a daily medication box, which contained a number of substances and pills, one of which was known to be Adderall.
Musk has publicly shared details of his recreational drug use in the past, insisting it was light and harmless. During an interview last year, Musk claimed he took "a small amount" of ketamine as prescribed, and noted that using too much would get in the way of his work.
Did Elon Musk violate government rules?
Though the Times noted that it was unclear whether Musk was under the influence during his numerous visits to the White House, during meetings with foreign leaders, or while handling sensitive information, his drug use has raised concerns about whether he violated rules surrounding his designation as a special government employee.
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, whose wife recently left her job with the Trump administration to work for Musk, told CNN on Friday that he doesn't have "any concerns," and said that Trump and Musk will hold a planned press conference later in the day, where they can be asked about it.
Miller went on to pivot entirely, adding, "The drugs I'm concerned about are the drugs that are coming across the border from the criminal cartels that are killing hundreds of thousands of Americans."
Cover photo: SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP