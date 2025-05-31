Elon Musk's feud with Trump's treasury secretary reportedly "got physical"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon claimed that Elon Musk came to physical blows with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as the two feuded over government spending cuts.

Elon Musk (r.) reportedly shoved Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as the two got into a heated argument over government spending cuts. © Collage: AFP/Allison Robbert

Bannon told the Daily Mail that Musk "shoved" Bessent as the two argued over the so-called Department of Government Efficiency's campaign to dismantle huge swathes of the administrative state.

"Scott Bessent called him out and said, 'You promised us a trillion dollars, and now you're at like $100 billion, and nobody can find anything, what are you doing?'" Bannon claimed.

"That's when Elon got physical, it's a sore subject with him," Bannon said. "It wasn't an argument, it was a physical confrontation. Elon basically shoved him."

Bannon suggested that the confrontation, which reportedly took place in April, played a significant role in Musk's separation from the administration, because President Donald Trump took Bessent's side.

"Trump 100% sided with Bessent after the clash," said Bannon. "I don't think Bessent has any bad blood, but he's got a job to do, and he's going to do it."

Musk revealed last week that he is leaving his position as special advisor to Trump amid a souring of relations with other members of the administration.

The two held a farewell press conference on Friday, the president showering his far-right billionaire ally with praise.