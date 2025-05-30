Musk reveals what's next for DOGE in joint press conference with Trump

Washington DC - Billionaire Elon Musk said Friday he would remain a "friend and advisor" to Donald Trump , as the president hosted an Oval Office farewell for the man who led his turbulent cost-cutting drive.

Elon Musk (r.) said Friday he would remain a "friend and advisor" to Donald Trump, as the president hosted an Oval Office farewell for the Tesla CEO. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I look forward to continuing to be a friend and advisor to the president," Musk told reporters after Trump handed a golden key as a gift to the departing leader of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk said he would keep supporting the team that is "relentlessly pursuing a trillion dollars in waste" in reductions that will "benefit the American taxpayer."

He complained about how he has been portrayed, saying: "We became, like, essentially the DOGE bogeyman, where any cut anywhere would be ascribed to DOGE."

Musk, the world's richest person, has said he is stepping back from his role at the White House to focus on his companies, which include Tesla, SpaceX, and social media platform X.

His formal exit comes after a bombshell report in The New York Times on his alleged drug use.

The newspaper said that Musk used so much ketamine during the 2024 campaign that he developed bladder problems and that he was also taking ecstasy and psychoactive mushrooms, and traveled with a pill box last year.

Musk was immediately asked about the report. He did not reply directly and instead denounced The New York Times over its previous coverage of Russian interference in the 2016 election before moving to the next question.

DOGE under Musk's guidance has slashed billions of dollars in government spending, much of it already approved by Congress, including eviscerating the main US agency delivering foreign aid.