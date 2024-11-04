Elon Musk's lawyers flip the script to defend $1 million voting sweepstakes in court battle

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Elon Musk is facing a lawsuit for his recent $1 million voter sweepstakes funded by his Donald Trump super PAC, but his lawyers are arguing it's not at all what it seems.

Elon Musk's attorneys have now argued in court that his $1 million giveaway to voters is actually a job contract, and winners aren't chosen randomly. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Musk's attorney Chris Gober appeared in court on Monday and argued that Musk's $1 million a day giveaway is not an "illegal lottery" as alleged in the lawsuit, but a job opportunity, according to CNBC.

"We ask people to sign the petition, and refer others to sign the petition," Gober explained. "We then take that pool of individuals across the country, and we determine which one of those individuals would serve as an effective spokesperson, and we enter into a contractual obligation with them."

Musk, who has been funneling millions into his America PAC in support of Trump's re-election campaign, launched the giveaway last month, awarding money to "randomly" selected swing state voters that signed a petition.

Gober said that while Musk used the word "randomly" to describe how winners are chosen, he was using it interchangeably with "by chance," also noting that "there is no prize to be won." Instead, it is a salary signers "earn."