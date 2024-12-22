MAGA Republicans praise Musk after spending bill fiasco: "Our Prime Minister"

Washington DC - MAGA Republicans have been enthusiastic to have billionaire Elon Musk on their team, but one congressman took it to the next level by suggesting he's their "Prime Minister."

In a new interview, a congressman described Elon Musk as a "prime minister" after the billionaire took control of a recent spending bill. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Sunday, Texas Representative Tony Gonzales did an interview on the CBS show Face the Nation, where he was asked what role Musk is playing in government as he heads to the White House with President-elect Donald Trump as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"We have a president, we have a vice president, we have a speaker. It feels as if Elon Musk is our prime minister," Gonzalez claimed, later describing Musk as "a reflection of the voice of the people."

Musk recently received criticism for sharing multiple social media posts criticizing a bipartisan spending bill members of Congress had been negotiating for months.

He even went as far as to say any Republican who supported it should be "voted out" of office.

Trump then backed up Musk's claims, and the bill was ultimately killed by Republicans. House Speaker Mike Johnson later presented a Musk-approved revision, which passed in both the House and Senate.

Gonzalez, who voted against Johnson's final bill, said he did so because his constituents are against continuing resolutions "just as much" as he is.