Elon Musk fires back at "#PresidentMusk" and claims media is trying to "drive a wedge" between him and Trump

Washington DC - "President Elon Musk " has been trending on X recently, but the social media platform's billionaire owner isn't too happy about it.

In a recent social media post, Elon Musk (r.) addressed rumors that he has taken over Donald Trump's leadership by heavily influencing the president-elect. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As Donald Trump prepares to move back into the White House for his second term, critics have been calling attention to his close relationship with Musk, who has been spotted at the president-elect's side nearly every day since he won the election last month.

It's been speculated that Musk – who has been tapped to be an advisor and head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency – has already had a heavy influence on Trump, leading to "#PresidentMusk" becoming a trending topic in recent days.

On Friday, Musk addressed the rumors in an X post, resharing a post from another user that argued the media is "jabbing Trump about not being the alpha... to provoke him to sideline Elon," which Musk said is "exactly the goal."

"The political and legacy media puppets all got their new instructions yesterday and are now parroting the same message to drive a wedge between [Trump] and me," he wrote, adding, "They will fail."