Elon Musk fires back at "#PresidentMusk" and claims media is trying to "drive a wedge" between him and Trump
Washington DC - "President Elon Musk" has been trending on X recently, but the social media platform's billionaire owner isn't too happy about it.
As Donald Trump prepares to move back into the White House for his second term, critics have been calling attention to his close relationship with Musk, who has been spotted at the president-elect's side nearly every day since he won the election last month.
It's been speculated that Musk – who has been tapped to be an advisor and head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency – has already had a heavy influence on Trump, leading to "#PresidentMusk" becoming a trending topic in recent days.
On Friday, Musk addressed the rumors in an X post, resharing a post from another user that argued the media is "jabbing Trump about not being the alpha... to provoke him to sideline Elon," which Musk said is "exactly the goal."
"The political and legacy media puppets all got their new instructions yesterday and are now parroting the same message to drive a wedge between [Trump] and me," he wrote, adding, "They will fail."
Donald Trump and Elon Musk's close relationship sparks new concerns
Critics and politicians – such as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders – began using the term "President Musk" after Trump called on Republican lawmakers to block a bipartisan funding bill that was needed to avoid a government shutdown.
Trump's remarks came after Musk had spent that day posting heavy criticisms of the bill – much of which was misinformed – and called on any Republican lawmakers that support it to be "voted out" next election cycle.
Concerns have also been raised about the conflict of interest and troubling standard created by having the world's richest man seemingly able to buy his way into politics with a hefty donation to Trump's campaign and then enact swift change.
The concerns have fallen on deaf ears with the far-right, as MAGA Republicans are enthusiastic about having the billionaire in their corner, as he has promised to drastically change how the federal government operates.
Several MAGA Republicans, including Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, have even floated the idea that Musk, who has no political experience whatsoever, should be appointed Speaker of the House.
