Elon Musk leads shock OpenAI takeover attempt amid ongoing feud with Sam Altman

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk is reportedly leading an investment group offering $97.4 billion to take over OpenAI, marking the opening of a new front in his war with the ChatGPT-maker.

Elon Musk is reportedly at the head of an investment group looking to acquire ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. © REUTERS

Musk attorney Marc Toberoff said he submitted the bid to OpenAI's board of directors, according to the Wall Street Journal.

"No thank you, but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want," OpenAI chief Sam Altman wrote in a post on X, apparently responding to the offer.

Musk, who bought X – then Twitter – for $44 billion in 2022, replied to the post by simply writing: "Swindler."

Musk's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Tesla boss has been mired in an ongoing legal feud with Altman.

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, with the company becoming the world's leading AI startup since he left in 2018. He launched his own generative AI startup, xAI, in 2023.

"We created a bespoke structure: a for-profit, controlled by the non-profit, with a capped profit share for investors and employees," OpenAI said in a December blog post that outlined a plan to become a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation.

The shift would require the company to balance the interests of shareholders, stakeholders, and the public in a tilt away from non-profit, according to the post.

In January, President Donald Trump, who has given Musk immense power in his new administration, announced a major investment to build infrastructure for AI led by Japanese giant Softbank, cloud giant Oracle, and OpenAI.

The venture, called Stargate, "will invest $500 billion, at least, in AI infrastructure in the United States," Trump said in remarks at the White House.