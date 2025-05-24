Musk promises to focus more on his companies as X experiences major outage

Washington DC - Social media platform X was hit by a two-hour outage Saturday, prompting owner Elon Musk to say he needs to spend more time focusing on his companies.

X was hit by a two-hour outage Saturday, prompting owner Elon Musk to say he needs to spend more time focusing on his companies. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The billionaire has an extraordinarily full plate as owner/CEO of X, xAI (developer of the AI-powered chatbot Grok), electric-car maker Tesla, and rocket builder SpaceX – not to mention his recent polarizing efforts to help Donald Trump slash thousands of US government jobs.

As a backlash to those job cuts grew and Tesla share prices slipped, Musk began drawing away from the government role and returning to his original work.

On Saturday, following the X outage, he suggested that he might have been away too long.

"As evidenced by the X uptime issues this week, major operational improvements need to be made," he said.

"Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms," the South African-born businessman posted on X.

"I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out."

Of the X outage, he said: "The failover redundancy should have worked, but did not."