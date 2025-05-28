Musk slams DOGE backlash and says agency became "whipping boy" for Trump

Starbase, Texas - Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently shared his thoughts on the intense backlash he has been receiving while working as head of President Donald Trump 's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In a recent interview, billionaire Elon Musk complained about the backlash he has received as head of the Department of Government Efficiency. © Collage: John MACDOUGALL & Robin LEGRAND / AFP

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, the world's richest man lamented that DOGE, which he has used to oversee the firings of thousands of federal employees and the termination of countless federal agencies, has become the source of blame for many of the Trump administration's shortcomings.

"DOGE is just becoming the whipping boy for everything," Musk said. "So, like, something bad would happen anywhere, and we would get blamed for it even if we had nothing to do with it."

Musk complained about the immense backlash his efforts have been getting, stating, "People were burning Teslas. Why would you do that? That's really uncool."

While he has plans to step away from the agency sometime this month, he explained there is still work to be done, as "The federal bureaucracy situation is much worse than I realized."

"I thought there were problems, but it sure is an uphill battle trying to improve things in DC, to say the least," he added.