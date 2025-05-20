Elon Musk to cut back on political spending as Trump bromance wanes: "I've done enough"

Washington DC - Elon Musk has revealed that he plans to spend a lot less money on politics in the future as President Donald Trump reportedly distances himself from the billionaire.

Elon Musk recently revealed he would be spending less on politics in the future as his relationship with President Trump has reportedly waned. © RYAN COLLERD / AFP

During the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday, Musk was asked if he planned to spend as much money on future elections as he did helping Trump get elected last year.

"I think... in terms of political spending, I'm going to do a lot less in the future," Musk responded.

When asked why, he simply stated, "I've done enough," garnering mixed vocal reactions from the crowd.

He was then pressed further on whether his decision was influenced by "blowback" he has received being the head of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – a role in which he has overseen the firing of thousands of federal workers and the elimination of dozens of government agencies.

Musk appeared to evade the question, saying, "If I see a reason to do political spending, I will, but I don't currently see a reason."

Musk's plan to dial back spending comes as a surprise, as he spent over $290 million of his own money to support Trump's campaign during the 2024 presidential elections, making him a huge financial asset for the Republican Party.

He has also aggressively used his X platform to elevate Trump and other conservatives, along with overall far-right views and narratives, which critics have argued was a big influence on Trump's election win.