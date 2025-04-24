Musk's DOGE shutters agency investing billions in developing countries' infrastructure

Washington DC - Far-right billionaire Elon Musk 's so-called Department of Government Efficiency on Wednesday ordered the closure of a US agency that invested billions in African and other developing countries' infrastructure.

Elon Musk's DOGE ordered the shuttering of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, which invests billions of dollars in the infrastructure of developing countries. © Collage: REUTERS & Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) will immediately exit projects around the world, from building roads to modernizing electricity grids, likely leaving the works under construction unless other partners step in.

An MCC executive at a staff meeting on Wednesday told staff that "we are coming to an orderly close" with all programs to be discontinued, according to an employee who was present.

The meeting came after a staff-wide memo, seen by AFP, informed that DOGE was imposing a "significant reduction" at MCC and laid out practicalities for the majority of staff who will lose jobs.

Founded in 2004 under former president George W. Bush with bipartisan support, MCC signs contracts for investment in developing countries that meet what the US defined as economic transparency and good governance.

MCC has since invested $17 billion with numerous prominent projects underway.

Just in October, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema vowed to keep upholding "shared values" with the US as he signed a half-billion-dollar agreement to improve roads, irrigation and electricity.