Machine Gun Kelly reacts to those swirling Sydney Sweeney dating rumors

Los Angeles, California - Machine Gun Kelly coyly responded to the surprising question from a fan asking if he had ever dated his co- star , Sydney Sweeney.

Machine Gun Kelly (l.) was recently asked if he had dated his co-star, Sydney Sweeney (r.) © Collage: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While on Watch What Happens Live, MGK was asked the eye-raising question during a Q&A with Andy Cohen.

The host said, "MGK, Kyle P. wants to know if there's any truth to the rumor you and Sydney Sweeney were more than just friends?"

The 35-year-old musician replied as he shook his head, "Kyle P., shut up, dude."

The cheeky response comes a few months after the Big Time Adolescence co-stars were spotted looking a little cozy in May.

The Euphoria star, who broke up with her fiancé from Jonathan Davino, also appeared in the Emo Girl artist's 2021 directorial debut, Downfalls High.

MGK has been single since his split from Megan Fox last November, right after announcing they were expecting a baby together.