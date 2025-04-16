Pressure from Musk's DOGE leads Pentagon department to resign en masse

Washington DC - A tech support department at the Pentagon has reportedly resigned en masse after Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) put pressure on the department.

According to Politico, nearly all of the staff within the Defense Digital Service (DDS), which is well known as the Pentagon's "SWAT team of nerds," will soon be leaving within a month, and the department will soon be absorbed by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office.

DDS was created in 2015 to provide tech support for the Pentagon during crises and introduce Silicon Valley-style innovation to the agency.

Jennifer Hay, the office's director, said she and her staff believed they were going to be part of Musk's efforts to automate Pentagon operations and begin using artificial intelligence, but they were instead "sidelined" by DOGE.

Now, she and several others are resigning, while the rest of the team plans to take a deferred resignation package offered by President Donald Trump to laid-off federal workers.

"The reason we stuck it out as long as we have is that we thought we were going to be called in," Hay said. "The best way to put it, I think, is either we die quickly or we die slowly."