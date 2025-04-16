Pressure from Musk's DOGE leads Pentagon department to resign en masse
Washington DC - A tech support department at the Pentagon has reportedly resigned en masse after Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) put pressure on the department.
According to Politico, nearly all of the staff within the Defense Digital Service (DDS), which is well known as the Pentagon's "SWAT team of nerds," will soon be leaving within a month, and the department will soon be absorbed by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office.
DDS was created in 2015 to provide tech support for the Pentagon during crises and introduce Silicon Valley-style innovation to the agency.
Jennifer Hay, the office's director, said she and her staff believed they were going to be part of Musk's efforts to automate Pentagon operations and begin using artificial intelligence, but they were instead "sidelined" by DOGE.
Now, she and several others are resigning, while the rest of the team plans to take a deferred resignation package offered by President Donald Trump to laid-off federal workers.
"The reason we stuck it out as long as we have is that we thought we were going to be called in," Hay said. "The best way to put it, I think, is either we die quickly or we die slowly."
Is Elon Musk's time with DOGE almost up?
After winning re-election, Trump tapped Musk to head the agency, which has overseen an aggressive effort to cut waste, fraud, and abuse from the federal government. Musk has since ordered the dismantling of numerous government agencies and programs and the firing of thousands of federal employees.
Their efforts have been met with backlash as activists around the world have been protesting Musk's companies, most notably his electric car company Tesla, which has seen massive drops in its stock prices in recent months.
During a recent interview with Fox News, Musk said that he is almost "done" with his work with DOGE, promising, "America will be solvent... and it's going to be a fantastic future."
