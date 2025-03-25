Trump's FBI establishes task force to investigate threats against Elon Musk's Tesla

Washington DC - The FBI under President Donald Trump has now set up a task force to take on threats against Tesla, the electric vehicle company owned by his top adviser Elon Musk .

On Monday, recently appointed FBI director Kash Patel confirmed the news of the task force in an X post.

"The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response," Patel wrote.

"This is domestic terrorism," he added. "Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice."

Tesla has become a target of massive protests around the world in response to Musk's actions while serving as Trump's top advisor and head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Some of the protests have resulted in violence, with vehicles being vandalized and set on fire, and the backlash has caused Tesla's stock prices to drop dramatically in recent weeks.

According to Axios, Patel's comments came hours after multiple "incendiary" devices were found at a Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas.

Trump and several of his MAGA allies have been insisting the company is being attacked by radical leftists.