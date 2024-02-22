Elton John items fetch millions at highly anticipated New York auction

New York, New York - Nearly $100,000 for Elton John's monogrammed silver boots and around $2 million for a triptych by street artist Banksy from his collection: the music icon 's personal items brought in almost $8 million at auction Wednesday in New York.

An auction of Elton John collection items brought in nearly $8 million at Christie's auction house in New York. © Collage: REUTERS

Christie's auction house is running a series of eight sales, both in person and online, through February 28 for the collection of the 76-year-old's belongings, including an ivory and gold glam rock jumpsuit from the early 1970s designed by Annie Reavey, which sold for $12,600.



As enthusiastic collectors made bids, John's grand piano fetched over $200,000, while a pair of sunglasses, a key element of the singer's signature look, found a buyer for $22,680, ten times more than the initial estimate.

Most of the items come from the artist's luxury home in Atlanta, Georgia, which had served as a base for his American tours, and which he recently sold.

The legendary musician, known for hits like Your Song, Rocket Man, and Sacrifice, for flamboyant costumes and a commitment to the fight against HIV/AIDS, wrapped up his farewell tour last year.

John bought the Atlanta home shortly after getting sober in 1990, Christie's said, as the singer found "solace and support in the warm community and recovery facilities" there.