Biden takes stage with Elton John to celebrate NYC Stonewall center opening

New York, New York - President Joe Biden paid tribute to LGBTQ+ pioneers and British music legend Elton John performed his hits as the pair inaugurated on Friday a historical site in New York City celebrating the 1969 Stonewall riots.

Elton John (r.) and President Joe Biden speak onstage during the Grand Opening Ceremony for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center on June 28, 2024, in New York City. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Appearing sharper than he did in a disastrous debate against Donald Trump the night before, 81-year-old Biden praised those who revolted on June 28, 1969, against yet another police raid on the Greenwich Village gay bar Stonewall Inn – a foundational moment in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.



"You marked a turning point for civil rights in America and inspired the hearts of millions around the world. To this day, Stonewall remains a symbol of a legacy of leadership for the LGBTQ+ community, especially trans women of color," he said.

"We remain in a battle for the soul of America," Biden added, before introducing John to the stage.

The six nights of the Stonewall riots marked the birth of the modern gay rights movement. Gay Pride was born in their wake.

The bar still exists and was designated a national monument by former President Barack Obama in 2016.

As of Friday, a small, free museum has been added where visitors can learn about the site's history.

"Just as Americans visit Independence Hall, Liberty Bell or the Statue of Liberty to embrace the history of our country, now we can pay homage to a place where we began to fight for our freedom, our rights, our equality," said Mark Segal, who was part of the revolt at Stonewall.

Elton John, himself an LGBTQ+ icon, told attendees: "The job isn't done."

The 77-year-old musician concluded a triumphant farewell tour last year, but returned to the stage on Friday to treat guests to a short recital.