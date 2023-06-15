Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott is married - and her dad played big role in ceremony!

Detroit, Michigan - Alaina Scott, daughter of rapper Eminem, is all grown up as she reveals she's a married woman!

Eminem's eldest daughter, Alaina Scott, got married on June 9. © Collage: Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/alainamariescott

The 50-year-old musician's eldest daughter wed her longtime boyfriend, Matt Moeller, on June 9. The Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony was held at Packard Proving Ground Historic Museum in Michigan.

After confirming the nuptials on Instagram, the 30-year-old spoke to PEOPLE about her big day, revealing that her famous father played a significant role in the wedding.

"I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle," she told the outlet. "He wasn't going to miss that."

Alaina also dished that she and her now-husband opted for a smaller guest list of 125, saying, "We did something super untraditional and didn't allow many plus ones. This was important to us."

Her sister, 27-year-old Hailie Jade Scott, was her maid of honor. While Hailie is the biological child of Eminem and his ex-wife Kim, Alaina is the daughter of Kim's sister, Dawn, who passed away in 2016. The Mockingbird rapper adopted Alaina in the early 2000s as Dawn battled addiction.

In 2004, Eminem told Rolling Stone, "My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at."