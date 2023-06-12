What songs will Taylor Swift surprise with at The Eras Tour in Detroit?

Taylor Swift will bring The Eras Tour to Ford Field on Friday and Saturday night. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 33-year-old will take the stage at Ford Field on Friday for the first of two shows this weekend. She will be joined by opening acts girl in red, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.

After shocking fans with the first non-album surprise song in Chicago, it seems that anything is possible at The Eras Tour in Detroit.

As for the Detroit-relevant tracks that could be played, King of My Heart is the top contender, with multiple references to Motown. Not to mention, opener OWENN was Swift's dance partner when the song was performed on the Reputation tour, so Saturday just might be the night!

And Ford Field just so happened to change their Twitter name to Ford Field (like a Motown beat), so there's that.

In what might be more of a reach, London Boy also name-drops Motown, so it remains in the running as well.

Some fans are predicting Back to December as one of the acoustic performances, as its inspiration, Taylor Lautner, is from Michigan. With ongoing rumors and fan theories that the Anti-Hero singer will soon drop a single from Speak Now (Taylor's Version), the song is a real possibility.

While Swift rarely comments on her personal life, some fans are also speculating that she may give a nod to her recent split from Matty Healy with the surprise songs.