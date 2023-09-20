Emma Roberts accused of transphobia on American Horror Story set
Los Angeles, California - Actor Angelica Ross has accused Emma Roberts of transphobic behavior when the stars were filming the hit FX TV series American Horror Story: 1984.
In an Instagram live video on Tuesday, Ross, who is transgender, said that Roberts misgendered her during an interaction with another costar, John Carroll Lynch.
Ross said that the Scream Queens actor playfully complained to Lynch that she was being mean and that Lynch told both of the "ladies" to take a step back and go back to work.
Ross then claimed that Roberts made a disrespectful comment, replying, "Don't you mean 'lady?'"
Roberts then slyly turned around while covering her mouth and tried to hide, not knowing that Ross could still see her in the camera.
Ross said, "What did you just say?" while trying to process the situation, but Roberts just walked away.
Angelica Ross details Emma Roberts' alleged transphobia on set
Ross also said that someone once spoke up about what Roberts was doing between takes, but they got repercussions from it instead of Roberts.
This ultimately caused the Pose star to stay silent and just not speak to the Roberts for the rest of filming.
TMZ has reached out to Roberts' rep, per their latest report, but the outlet has not heard back.
Could the allegations be true?
Stay tuned to see if Roberts explains her side of the story.
