Emma Roberts accused of transphobia on American Horror Story set

Los Angeles, California - Actor Angelica Ross has accused Emma Roberts of transphobic behavior when the stars were filming the hit FX TV series American Horror Story: 1984.

American Horror Story actor Emma Roberts (r.) is under fire for allegedly making transphobic comments to costar Angelica Ross on set. © Collage: Cindy Ord / Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an Instagram live video on Tuesday, Ross, who is transgender, said that Roberts misgendered her during an interaction with another costar, John Carroll Lynch.

Ross said that the Scream Queens actor playfully complained to Lynch that she was being mean and that Lynch told both of the "ladies" to take a step back and go back to work.

Ross then claimed that Roberts made a disrespectful comment, replying, "Don't you mean 'lady?'"

Roberts then slyly turned around while covering her mouth and tried to hide, not knowing that Ross could still see her in the camera.

Ross said, "What did you just say?" while trying to process the situation, but Roberts just walked away.