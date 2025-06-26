Craig Conover drops receipts after Paige DeSorbo questions engagement ring claims
New York, New York - Bravo star Craig Conover is dropping the receipts after his ex, Paige DeSorbo, questioned whether he had really purchased an engagement ring for her before their split.
The 36-year-old was a guest on The Toast on Wednesday, where he hit back at Paige's claims that the custom engagement ring he bought her "doesn't exist."
Craig pulled out his phone to show a time-stamped photo of the ring that was taken in Charleston last March.
He spilled that he purchased the ring in New York City that month, but the two ultimately went on to call it quits in November.
The Southern Charm star told the podcast hosts that he "wasn't in a rush" to propose and that Paige had wanted to wait until they were done filming their respective Bravo shows.
"She didn't know, I wanted it to stay a surprise," he said. "I had dreamt about proposing because I think it's such a special moment."
Paige revealed on the season 9 finale of Summer House that Craig told her about the ring after she broke up with him, but she wasn't convinced that he ever actually bought one.
Paige DeSorbo accuses Craig Conover of lying about buying an engagement ring
During Summer House's reunion last month, the 32-year-old podcaster said she never saw Craig's ring and questioned his claim that he returned it in March – just before sitting down for a taping of Watch What Happens Live.
Craig told The Toast that he did indeed return the sparkler, but he hasn't gotten any money since it hasn't been sold yet.
Paige shed further light on her three-year romance with Craig during the reunion, confirming the long-standing rumor that he had been kicked out of her co-stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's wedding after getting "belligerently drunk."
Cover photo: Collage: Rich Polk & Maya Dehlin Spach / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP