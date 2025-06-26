Craig Conover drops receipts after Paige DeSorbo questions engagement ring claims

New York, New York - Bravo star Craig Conover is dropping the receipts after his ex, Paige DeSorbo, questioned whether he had really purchased an engagement ring for her before their split.

Craig Conover (l.) is dropping the receipts after his ex, Paige DeSorbo, questioned whether he had really purchased an engagement ring for her before their split. © Collage: Rich Polk & Maya Dehlin Spach / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 36-year-old was a guest on The Toast on Wednesday, where he hit back at Paige's claims that the custom engagement ring he bought her "doesn't exist."

Craig pulled out his phone to show a time-stamped photo of the ring that was taken in Charleston last March.

He spilled that he purchased the ring in New York City that month, but the two ultimately went on to call it quits in November.

The Southern Charm star told the podcast hosts that he "wasn't in a rush" to propose and that Paige had wanted to wait until they were done filming their respective Bravo shows.

"She didn't know, I wanted it to stay a surprise," he said. "I had dreamt about proposing because I think it's such a special moment."

Paige revealed on the season 9 finale of Summer House that Craig told her about the ring after she broke up with him, but she wasn't convinced that he ever actually bought one.