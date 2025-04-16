Gayle King fires back as celebrities mock all-female Blue Origin flight
Los Angeles, California - TV host Gayle King issued a fiery response to the criticism of the recent all-female Blue Origin space launch!
As several A-list stars continue to slam the historic space mission, the CBS Mornings anchor slammed the backlash by claiming the haters are simply misinformed.
King told Extra in an interview, "My question is, have y'all been to space? Go to space or go to Blue Origin and see what they do and then come back and say, 'This is a terrible thing.'"
The 70-year-old journalist explained that she wishes "people would do more due diligence" before shading the expensive flight.
She continued, "Every time a flight goes up, they get some type of information that can be used for something else," adding that Blue Origin's goal is "to figure out a way to harness the waste here and put it in space to make the Earth a better place."
King's response follows the intense scrutiny over the six-member all-female flight, as a number of celebrities have publicly trolled the event.
Celebrities join in on Blue Origin trolling
Comedian Amy Schumer joked on Instagram that she received a "last minute" invite to join the launch, saying in the clip, "Guys, last second they added me to space, and I'm going to space" before holding a Black Panther toy.
"I'm bringing this thing," she explained. "It has no meaning to me, but it was in my bag, and I was on the subway, and I got the text, and they were like, 'Do you want to go to space?' So, I'm going to space."
Meanwhile, the official X page for Wendy's shaded flight member Katy Perry by responding to a tweet that announced the pop singer's return by replying, "Can we send her back."
Fellow pop star Kesha then joined in on the trolling by uploading a selfie of herself sipping on Wendy's cup – the shade is real!
Cover photo: Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP