Gayle King fires back as celebrities mock all-female Blue Origin flight

Gayle King is "disappointed" over the intense backlash towards the all-female Blue Origin space flight.

As several A-list stars continue to slam the historic space mission, the CBS Mornings anchor slammed the backlash by claiming the haters are simply misinformed.

King told Extra in an interview, "My question is, have y'all been to space? Go to space or go to Blue Origin and see what they do and then come back and say, 'This is a terrible thing.'"

The 70-year-old journalist explained that she wishes "people would do more due diligence" before shading the expensive flight.

She continued, "Every time a flight goes up, they get some type of information that can be used for something else," adding that Blue Origin's goal is "to figure out a way to harness the waste here and put it in space to make the Earth a better place."

King's response follows the intense scrutiny over the six-member all-female flight, as a number of celebrities have publicly trolled the event.