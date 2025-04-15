Emily Ratajkowski slams Blue Origin flight: "That's end-time s**t"
New York, New York - Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski recently shared her scathing views about the all-female space flight orchestrated by billionaire Jeff Bezos and his company Blue Origin.
On Monday, Bezos's company launched the team, consisting of six wealthy celebrities and influential people, 60 miles above the Earth's surface for a 10-minute trip, where they experienced a few minutes of microgravity.
That same day, Ratajkowski shared a video to TikTok in which she explained why she was "disgusted" by the whole thing.
"That space mission this morning? That's end-time s**t. Like, this is beyond parody," Ratajkowski said.
"Saying that you care about Mother Earth, and it's about Mother Earth, and you're going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that's singlehandedly destroying the planet?
"Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space," she added. "For what? What was the marketing there? I'm disgusted."
Blue Origin space mission gets slammed by critics
The crew included NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, journalist Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, pop star Katy Perry, and Bezos's fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.
The flight was pitched as a historic event, as it was the first all-female spaceflight crew since Valentina Tereshkova's solo flight in 1963.
But critics have taken issue with that framing, as the ship was flown completely autonomously, and the trip appeared to be more of a photo op than anything.
Upon landing, the crew posed for photos, and one featuring Perry, who sang a song and promoted her tour while on the flight, kissing the ground after the 10-minute trip quickly went viral on social media.
Along with tons of social media users, a handful of other celebrities have publicly echoed Ratajkowski's view on the flight.
Actor Olivia Wilde shared a handful of posts to Instagram mocking the trip, with one captioned, "Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess."
During a recent interview, The Newsroom star Olivia Munn argued there are "so many other things that are so important in the world," and noted how much money it took to make the trip happen, describing it all as "a bit gluttonous."
"Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind," Munn concluded. "What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?"
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & Bestimage