Emily Ratajkowski slams Blue Origin flight: "That's end-time s**t"

New York, New York - Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski recently shared her scathing views about the all-female space flight orchestrated by billionaire Jeff Bezos and his company Blue Origin.

In a recent TikTok video, model Emily Ratajkowski (r.) detailed how she was "disgusted" by the recent all-female space flight put together by Jeff Bezos. © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & Bestimage

On Monday, Bezos's company launched the team, consisting of six wealthy celebrities and influential people, 60 miles above the Earth's surface for a 10-minute trip, where they experienced a few minutes of microgravity.

That same day, Ratajkowski shared a video to TikTok in which she explained why she was "disgusted" by the whole thing.



"That space mission this morning? That's end-time s**t. Like, this is beyond parody," Ratajkowski said.

"Saying that you care about Mother Earth, and it's about Mother Earth, and you're going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that's singlehandedly destroying the planet?

"Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space," she added. "For what? What was the marketing there? I'm disgusted."