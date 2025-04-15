Kesha reignites Katy Perry feud with scathing Wendy's dig after Blue Origin drama
Los Angeles, California - Kesha has joined in on the backlash against pop star Katy Perry following the controversial all-female Blue Origin space flight – with a little help from Wendy's!
The online drama began after Katy returned from her 11-minute journey into space on Monday in a flight orchestrated by Jeff Bezos's company, Blue Origin.
The flight sparked a wave of backlash on social media, with many calling out its detrimental effect on the environment and slamming the trip as an egregious flaunting of wealth.
But things got personal when X's pop culture bible, PopCrave, posted an update announcing that Katy had returned from space, leading to a very shady response from the official Wendy's account.
"can we send her back," the fast food joint replied.
The dig instantly went viral, and it seems that Kesha was among the many who stumbled across it.
Shortly after the post, the 38-year-old Die Young artist shared a selfie to X that saw her smiling as she sipped on a drink from – you guessed – Wendy's.
Why are Katy Perry and Kesha feuding?
As for why fans knew immediately this was no coincidence, Katy and Kesha have a bit of a history, largely stemming from the Firework singer's recent collaboration with music producer Dr. Luke.
Kesha has accused Dr. Luke of raping her in 2005 as well as emotionally abusing her while she was under contract with his record label.
Dr. Luke countersued her for defamation, and the two reached a settlement in 2023 after battling it out in court for nearly a decade.
But the case was brought back into the pop culture zeitgeist in 2024 when it was revealed that Katy was working with Dr. Luke for her next album, 143.
The Roar musician had previously worked with Dr. Luke, but he notably did not produce the records that Katy released during his legal battle with Kesha.
So, Kesha was none-too-pleased that Katy had tapped him to work on 143 after the court case.
While the Praying singer hasn't directly addressed the situation, she did tweet "lol" shortly after the news of Katy's collaboration with Dr. Luke broke, which many fans believed was indeed a response to it.
Cover photo: Collage: Handout / BLUE ORIGIN / AFP & Screenshot/X/@KeshaRose