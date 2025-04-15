Kesha reignites Katy Perry feud with scathing Wendy's dig after Blue Origin drama

Los Angeles, California - Kesha has joined in on the backlash against pop star Katy Perry following the controversial all-female Blue Origin space flight – with a little help from Wendy's!

The online drama began after Katy returned from her 11-minute journey into space on Monday in a flight orchestrated by Jeff Bezos's company, Blue Origin.

The flight sparked a wave of backlash on social media, with many calling out its detrimental effect on the environment and slamming the trip as an egregious flaunting of wealth.

But things got personal when X's pop culture bible, PopCrave, posted an update announcing that Katy had returned from space, leading to a very shady response from the official Wendy's account.

"can we send her back," the fast food joint replied.

The dig instantly went viral, and it seems that Kesha was among the many who stumbled across it.

Shortly after the post, the 38-year-old Die Young artist shared a selfie to X that saw her smiling as she sipped on a drink from – you guessed – Wendy's.