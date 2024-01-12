Giant statues of Kid Cudi mysteriously appear around the world
Paris, France - A giant statue of rapper Kid Cudi appeared without warning in central Paris on Friday to mark the release of his new album Insano.
The impressive 33-foot statue at the Place de la Bourse depicts Kid Cudi in a demonic posture with glowing eyes while staring down at his hands.
Cudi's management said the art piece was also set to start blaring out his new album later in the day.
Two more statues are reportedly due in New York and Los Angeles from Friday to Sunday, so keep your eyes peeled!
The rapper celebrated the release of his #1 album with a listening party at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
Insano features fab collabs with some of the biggest names in hip-hop including A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Pharrell Williams.
It also includes a groovy sample from the 1990s pop hit The Sign by Ace of Base on Electrowavebaby!
Is this Kid Cudi's last album?
Kid Cudi, real name Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, recently cast doubt on his future, posting on X that he had only "1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that."
The artist has been a distinctive figure in rap since emerging around 2008 with the hit mix tape A Kid Named Cudi, which launched him into a close collaboration with Kanye West.
From the start, Kid Cudi challenged the macho trappings of hip-hop, speaking openly about his problems with depression and attacking misogyny.
The rapper famously challenged norms by wearing a floral dress on Saturday Night Live in homage to similar statements from Nirvana's Kurt Cobain in the '90s.
It's no wonder that he chose to use clothing as a means of expression, as Cudi is also the creative director of the fashion brand Members of the Rage and a regular at Paris Fashion Week!
Cover photo: JOEL SAGET / AFP