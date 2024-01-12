Giant statues of Kid Cudi mysteriously appear around the world

Paris, France - A giant statue of rapper Kid Cudi appeared without warning in central Paris on Friday to mark the release of his new album Insano.

A 33-foot high statue of rapper and actor Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi in front of the Palais Brongniart in Paris, on Friday to mark the release of his new album Insano. © JOEL SAGET / AFP

The impressive 33-foot statue at the Place de la Bourse depicts Kid Cudi in a demonic posture with glowing eyes while staring down at his hands.



Cudi's management said the art piece was also set to start blaring out his new album later in the day.

Two more statues are reportedly due in New York and Los Angeles from Friday to Sunday, so keep your eyes peeled!

The rapper celebrated the release of his #1 album with a listening party at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Insano features fab collabs with some of the biggest names in hip-hop including A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Pharrell Williams.

It also includes a groovy sample from the 1990s pop hit The Sign by Ace of Base on Electrowavebaby!