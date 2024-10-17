Gigi Hadid copies Taylor Swift's Eras Tour moves on Victoria's Secret runway!

New York, New York - Gigi Hadid paid homage to longtime bestie Taylor Swift as the model made her return to the Victoria's Secret runway.

Gigi kicked off Tuesday's fashion show in epic style, rocking a silky pink ensemble with matching angel wings.

As she strutted her stuff, the 29-year-old struck Taylor's now-famous "Oh, hi!" pose from the opening of The Eras Tour.

But that wasn't all, as eagle-eyed Swifties also noticed that Gigi adopted the same pose the 34-year-old pop star uses as she descends the stage after the Reputation-era portion of the show.

Gigi previously revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Taylor herself had trained her for the big show, confirming that all of the similarities were indeed intentional.

"There's an aspect to it that I was trained to do by Taylor on her tour," Gigi said. "In one of her rehearsals, she was like, 'I'm gonna show you how we do this.' Did that, and now I'm using it tonight."

The Karma singer was not in attendance at the star-studded show, but Gigi said she could "feel" her support anyway.