Blake Lively slams "extortion" accusation from Justin Baldoni's ex-agent

Los Angeles, California - After Justin Baldoni's former agent called Blake Lively's behavior "extortion," the Gossip Girl star has sounded off!

Blake Lively has responded to Justin Baldoni's (l.) former agent's remarks about her alleged behavior on the set of It Ends With Us. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The 38-year-old's rep told E! News on Tuesday that WME agent Danny Greenberg's comments are a "recycled distraction" amid the It Ends With Us co-stars' heated legal war.

"The court already dismissed their so-called 'taking over a movie' claim, and this cherry-picked deposition quote from Baldoni's prior agent before he was dropped from WME adds nothing new," Lively's spokesperson began.

The agency dropped Baldoni shortly after Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him in December 2024.

"In fact, the court's dismissal even assumed their allegations were true for the sake of argument – and still held that they don't amount to a valid claim under the law," Lively's rep added.

The response comes after Greenberg alleged in his deposition that he aided Baldoni in drafting emails to Sony, the distributor of the romance-drama, to address Lively's "continued extortion and effort to gain control of the film," according to People.

Greenberg explained in a filing that he didn't mean criminal extortion but was instead referring to "cumulative behavior" that Sony, Baldoni, and Wayfarer Studios had to "manage" from Lively.